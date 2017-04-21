Study: 'Bathroom Bill' Would Cause Multi-Million Dollar Economic Loss to San Antonio

The bathroom bill – officially known as senate bill six – could cause hundreds of millions of dollars in economic damage to San Antonio. An economic impact study – commissioned by the city’s tourism arm and San Antonio Tourism Council – paints a similar picture across the state.

The San Antonio and New Braunfels area stands to lose $411 million per year in business according to the study authored by the Perryman Group. About 4,600 jobs would be lost as well. “When visitors come in, when conventions come in, the domino effect of what they spend in our area. I mean that is a seismic negative impact to our community,” said Cassandra Matej the President of visit San Antonio. It’s the city’s tourism non-profit.

The senate approved bathroom bill would require people to use the bathroom of their sex determined at birth. A move that transgender activists say is discriminatory. Supporters like Lt. Governor Dan Patrick say it will protect women’s privacy. Similar legislation has caused backlash in states like North Carolina. Ramiro Cavasos – CEO of the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce – says the bathroom bill is a bad example of leadership.

“Why are we trying to legislate and police – with no funding attached to it – who uses public restrooms when there is no problem right now according to Chief McManus or most folks that you ask around the state. It is an idiotic bill.”

The Perryman study claims Texas would lose 6.2 billion tourism dollars per year and about 35-thousand jobs if the bill becomes law. The bill passed the Texas Senate and is now in the House. House Speaker Joe Straus has said he has no plans to bring it to the floor – however several house versions of the bill have been drafted.

*This story originally aired on April 17th.