Sutherland Springs Victims Could Sue U.S. Government For Negligence

By & Michael Marks 33 minutes ago
  • Unlike gun manufacturers and sellers, the U.S. government could potentially be held accountable in this case.
    Lynda Gonzalez for KUT
Originally published on November 10, 2017 2:04 pm

From Texas Standard.

It is impossible to calculate the loss suffered by the survivors of the shooting at Sutherland Springs. Even if victims tried to sue for damages, the most obviously culpable person – the shooter – is dead. And that’s often the case at the end of such tragedies.

They try to sue the gun maker for damage, but that case would likely get tossed out of court, because of a law that shields gun and ammo makers from such claims.

John Culhane, professor of law and co-director of the Family Health Law and Policy Institute at Widener University School of Law, says there could be accountability in this shooting, though.

“In this case, we have a situation in which the government failed to follow its own rules and procedures, and we can say that that’s what led to this gunman being able to purchase a gun and then use it. So you have a culpable actor here, who is neither the shooter nor the seller of the gun.”

Culhane says the argument could win in court.

“If you have a policy in place and it’s carried out negligently, you’ve got a claim,” he says.

Written by Jen Rice.

Copyright 2017 KUT 90.5. To see more, visit KUT 90.5.

Related Content

Texas Church Where Massacre Took Place Will Be Demolished, Pastor Says

By 15 hours ago

The pastor of the Texas church that was the site of a deadly shooting rampage this week says the bullet-riddled structure will be demolished because it is too stark of a reminder of the massacre.

Pastor Frank Pomeroy, whose 14-year-old daughter, Annabelle, was among the victims, told the Southern Baptist Convention on Thursday that he plans to have the church razed.

"There's too many that do not want to go back in there," Pomeroy told The Wall Street Journal.

How Can We Prepare For An Active Shooter Situation?

By Nov 7, 2017
Lynda Gonzalez / KUT

Effective preparation and immediate response are key factors when dealing with the aftermath of an emergency or mass casualty.