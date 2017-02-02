Texas Biomed Names New President & CEO

One of San Antonio’s premiere research facilities is getting a new leader.

Texas Biomedical Research Institute has chosen Larry Schlesinger, MD, of Ohio State University to head up the non-profit.

Schlesinger is a world-reknown tuberculosis researcher and a lung biology expert.

He says his vision is to expand the ways in which Texas Biomed works to solve problems that impact human health.

"Science is really moving at a rapid pace. And technological platforms are progressing beautifully so that there’s so much we can do," Schlesinger said. "We need to think about optimizing collaborative efforts, enhancing team science, so that our discoveries can continue to be impactful."

Dr. Schlesinger will start work as Texas Biomed’s President and CEO on May 31, 2017.