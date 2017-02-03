Related Program: 
Texas Matters

Texas Matters: Eavesdropping On Texas History

By 23 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Texas Matters

Texas history is rich with drama, action and bigger than life characters. And there are many significant events that could have gone either way – and greatly changed the Texas  that we know today.

Wouldn’t it be fascinating to let your imagination explore those pivotal moments – and wonder what really happened – what was said – who shot first – how did justice prevail or not.

This is the premise of the book “Eavesdropping on Texas History” a collection of essays about these select watershed events in the state’s history.

It’s edited by Mary J. Scheer – chair of the history department at Lamar University in Beaumont.

It’s published by the University of North Texas Press.

Mary L. Scheer has assembled fifteen contributors to explore special moments in Texas history. The contributors assembled for this anthology represent many of the “all stars” among Texas historians: two State Historians of Texas, two past presidents of TSHA, four current or past presidents of ETHA, two past presidents of WTHA, nine fellows of historical associations, two Fulbright Scholars, and seven award-winning authors. Each is an expert in his or her field and provided in some fashion an answer to the question: At what moment in Texas history would you have liked to have been a “fly on the wall” and why? The choice of a moment and the answers were both personal and individual, ranging from familiar topics to less well-known subjects.

One wanted to be at the Alamo. Another chose to explore when Sam Houston refused to take a loyalty oath to the Confederacy. One chapter follows the first twenty-four hours of Lyndon Baines Johnson’s presidency after Kennedy’s assassination. Others write about the Dust Bowl coming to Texas, or when Texas Southern University was created.

Tags: 
Texas History
History

Related Content

Texas Matters: Pass The Politics, Pappy

By Apr 8, 2016

Wilbert Lee O‘Daniel was a two term Governor of Texas and a U.S. Senator. But before, during and after that, he was a flour salesman on the radio with a hillbilly band.

O‘Daniel ran for Governor as a successful businessman who was sick and tired of professional politicians and fed up with corporate media. The political establishment thought O ‘Daniel was a joke until he beat them – and changed politics in Texas.

Texas Matters: What Makes A Texan?

By Sep 25, 2016

The Texas Identity – what do you think that might be? What does it mean to be “a Texan.” What is a Texas thing to do or say? Most people might think of a John Wayne cowboy type of character as the archetype of the Texas Identity. But has the image hit its expiration date. More Texans live in urban areas than in the country. And even then maybe more Texans today identify with Pedro Infante’s charro than with The Duke. 

Texas Matters: Homer Thornberry, Equal Rights Advocate

By Sep 6, 2016

When it comes to the list of Texans who were warriors for civil rights, the name Homer Thornberry may not likely be a name that many will conjure up.  But without his name that list would be lacking.

Texas Matters: Red River Bridge War

By May 26, 2016

In July 1931, Texans were wondering if their state was going to war with Oklahoma. The two neighboring states were in a showdown over a bridge over the Red River. While many saw this Red River Bridge War as a farcical episode it was also a watershed moment in history.

Historian Rusty Williams uses this incident to examine life in Texas and Oklahoma in this troubled time of economic collapse, agricultural disaster and tremendous transformation. Williams is the author of the book “The Red River Bridge War: A Texas Oklahoma Border Battle.”