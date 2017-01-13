Related Program: 
Texas Matters: Fake News And The Texas Troubles

Bleeding Kansas is well known for the violence in the years running up to the Civil War. Here we had the The Texas Troubles. 

This was a time of panic, hysteria and terror as anti-union vigilante mobs lynched over one hundred whites and blacks who were thought to be forming a slave rebellion. There was no plan for slave rebellion but that didn’t stop newspapers across the state from publishing ginned up news about it. One source of the fake news stories came from Charles R. Pryor the editor of the Dallas Herald. Pryor is a character in the novel “Silent We Stood” by Henry Chappell. Chappell says the history inspired fiction tried to capture the frenzy of this dangerous time.

Henry Chappell is the author of the novel “Silent We Stood” that explores the history of Texas leading up to the civil war – a time called the Texas Troubles. It’s published by Texas Tech University Press.

Texas Troubles
Civil War
Fake News
Lynchings

