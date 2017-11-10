Related Program: 
Texas Matters: A Right To An Education

  • Demetrio P. Rodriguez, lead plantif in San Antonio ISD v. Rodriguez
The San Antonio v. Rodriguez case challenged the use of local property taxes to fund school districts. 

But a 5-4 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1973 to uphold the funding structure has led to what many have called "discriminatory" and "fundamentally unfair." 

On this "Texas Matters," we look at how this decision might have created a system of separate and unequal schools that, some argue, while not directly based on race, creates disparities along racial lines.

The non-profit journalism project Folo Media is investigating the issue. Folo Media journalist Matt Worthington joins us to discuss the history of San Antonio v. Rodriguez as well as its impact on school finance.

Area Superintendents Warn About Consequences Of Failed School Finance Bill

For numerous years, many school districts across Texas have seen the state’s portion of their funding steadily decrease.  House Bill 21 this legislative session was an effort to begin turning that trend around by rewriting what’s referred to as “the formulas”- the equations used for determining how much state funding is appropriated.

Explaining School Finance: How Does Texas Fund Public Education?

Friday, lawmakers in the Texas House are debating several legislative efforts aimed at improving the state’s school finance system, but what exactly is “school finance?” 