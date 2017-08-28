Texas Music Icon Margaret Moser Dies

A San Antonian who made a huge impact in Austin music but returned to San Antonio for her last months of life has passed on.

Margaret Moser died last Friday night from colon cancer. She began writing about the mid-1970s music scene for the Austin Sun, moving to the Austin Chronicle once the publication began.

In 1982, she launched the Austin Music Awards, which has been in production ever since. Locally, she created a museum dedicated to San Antonio's role in music. TPR's Arts and Culture Reporter Jack Morgan last spoke to her last year at a medical facility where she was undergoing chemotherapy.

"I'm founder of Tex Pop, the South Texas Popular Culture Center. I'm also retired from 33-and-a-third years of writing for the Austin Chronicle, directing the Austin Music Awards and being involved in an awful lot of what makes Austin what it is," Moser said.

That "33-and-a-third" reference is a sign of her sense of humor as that is the speed record albums turn: 33 and a third times a minute.

The South Texas Museum of Popular Culture will be holding a memorial on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Find more on Ms. Moser and her memorial here.