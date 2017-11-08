Texas Police Officers Learn Mental Health Crisis Intervention

First responders across Texas are learning how to better deal with those with mental illness. They are attending a week long course in Crisis Intervention Training hosted by the San Antonio Police Department’s Mental Health Unit. And steps are taken to make the training as realistic as possible.

"This is my room" announces Mary a college student wearing a Texas A&M t-shirt as she jumps on a row of chairs.

This is actually a classroom and "Mary" is an actress.

“This is where the fountain is going to go,” she proclaims while pointing to a box of corn chips in the middle of the room.

This is role playing. The scene is a young woman having a manic episode and is rearranging the furniture in her apartment to build a fountain for coffee.

The actress 17-year old Viannie Wallace.

“Usually they just give you a general overview of your character and what they’re trying to do and if they’re like a manic or if they’re depressive or something like that but then it’s really like your character and you get to run with it where ever you want to go.”

“Liz, is this your new boyfriend? He’s terrible,” Mary says about the police officer who is there to assess her condition.

In the scene the roommate is concerned and has called the police. But in real life this is a real officer being trained tries to deal with mental illness. He's been instructed to calm the young woman down but she's not listening. She’s clearly frustrating him.

The instructor calls out “Take a break.”

“Cap, I’m not trained for this.”

“By the end of the week you will.”

Officer William Kasberg with SAPD’s Mental Health Unit tells the officer in training what he did right.

“You didn’t elevate your voice. You didn’t try to grab a hold of her.”

Kasberg is with the SAPD IMPACT program. The Integrated Mobil Partners Action Team is comprised of two mental health officers, and a specially trained paramedic. They frequently find themselves in situations where people are having mental health emergencies. The goal is deescalate the scene and get the subject into mental health services.

“The biggest thing we want you guys to do is to really focus on is reassurance of safety. Paranoia, if they demonstrate any signs of paranoia, reassure them that they are not in trouble. Nobody is going to hurt you,” said Kasberg.

Law Enforcement officers from across Texas are taking part in the training and they will be bringing what they learned back to their departments to train other officers.