Texas Public Radio’s Zika Coverage Recognized With Edward R. Murrow Award

Texas Public Radio has been recognized with a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for its comprehensive coverage of the threat posed by the Zika virus. The Continuing Coverage award recognizes TPR’s reporting of a series of stories that documented the potential threat to unborn children; efforts to protect the blood supply; the impact of South Texas’ proximity to Mexico where the virus was found; and the limited local preparation to control the mosquito population which spreads Zika.

TPR also provided information to the community through our call-in program, “The Source;” hosted a community forum in connection with the UT Health Science Center; and produced a series of public service announcements and online resources that educated the public.

The Edward R. Murrow Awards is among the highest broadcast honors recognizing journalism excellence.