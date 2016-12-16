Texas State President: Our Campus Will Not Become A 'Sanctuary Campus'

By Dec 16, 2016
  • Old Main on Texas State University campus in San Marcos
    Old Main on Texas State University campus in San Marcos
    Texas State University

The president of Texas State University says the San Marcos campus will not become a sanctuary campus. The idea was part of a growing statewide movement aimed at protecting undocumented students who are fearful about some of the promises made by incoming President Donald Trump.

The petition asked the university’s President Denise Trauth to "guarantee student privacy by refusing to release information regarding the immigration status of students, staff, and/or university community members." 

Texas State Graduate student Ben Weiner authored the petition after hearing undocumented students fears that range from whether they will be allowed to pay in-state tuition rates to the possibility of being deported.

“The fear stems from multiple places, I mean obviously there has been flyers on campus that call for tar and feathering diversity leaders, that call for deportation of illegal immigrants but it’s also from this election cycle," Weiner explains.

Students at the University of Texas at Austin and San Antonio as well as at Texas A&M and at the University of North Texas have asked for similar protections.

But Weiner says hearing their concerns; campus administrators said that Texas State would not become a sanctuary campus. 

“They were very clear that they were not going to become a sanctuary campus, that status in the near isn’t going to happen," Weiner says.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Twitter vowed to strip all state funding for any state college campus that establishes a sanctuary status. 

Tags: 
Sanctuary Cities
Greg Abbott
Texas State University

Related Content

Trump Vows To End 'Sanctuary Cities,' But No One Can Agree What That Label Means

By Nov 19, 2016

During the campaign, Donald Trump railed against "sanctuary cities" — generally understood to be jurisdictions where local law enforcement doesn't cooperate sufficiently with federal immigration authorities. Sanctuary cities were an especially hot issue because of the death of Kate Steinle, a tourist shot by a Mexican national in San Francisco in 2015.

Senate Republican Takes Another Stab At Sanctuary City Legislation

By Nov 16, 2016
Center for Immigration Studies

One of the first pieces of legislation filed ahead of the January session is a bill that would punish city and county law enforcement agencies for policies that direct officers not to ask questions about a person’s immigration status.  

They’re called sanctuary cities, the name derived from state lawmakers’ perception that these metropolitan police departments provide sanctuary to immigrants and families who may be in the country illegally.