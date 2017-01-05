Texas State University Dance Troupe To Perform At Inauguration

The Texas State University dance troupe will be performing in the presidential inaugural parade in Washington DC later this month.

The Strutters found out just before Christmas that they were selected to participate in the inauguration of Donald Trump. That drew criticism from some people on social media. But this is more about the office and not the candidate, according to Texas State officials.

“The Strutters are an apolitical organization and it was a decision or a commitment that the dance troupe had made about a year ago,” said Texas State spokesman Matt Flores. “So it was before there were even primary candidates selected for the presidential general election.”

The troupe has performed in two previous inaugural parades, John F. Kennedy’s in 1961 and Lyndon B. Johnson’s in 1965.

They will be heading up a few days before the inauguration to spread good will and be good ambassadors for the university, making several other appearances in the capital city. One at Union Station, one at the Reagan Building, one for the Wounded Warriors, and one at the World War II Memorial.

According to Flores, the trip is being paid for out of the pockets of The Strutters themselves. No university funds are being spent.