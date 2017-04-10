Related Program: 
The Source

Texas Is (Still) 1 Of 4 States Without A Ban On Texting And Driving

3 hours ago
  Pexels (Public Domain)

Despite multiple failed attempts in past legislative sessions, Texas is one of four states with no law against texting and driving.

This time around, lawmakers are optimistic about passing a bill that would make it a criminal offense to use a wireless communication device while operating a motor vehicle in Texas.

Roughly three dozen Texas cities already have similar bans in place. San Antonio adopted a Hands Free Ordinance in 2010, which prohibits calling, texting and any other use of a hand-held mobile communication device.

Still, data shows more than 100,000 traffic crashes every year can be attributed to distracted driving, which is "any activity that could divert a person's attention away from the primary task of driving."  There were 24,686 distracted driving-related crashes in Bexar County in 2015 – more than any other Texas county that year, by far.

study of 19 U.S. states found that on average, there was a seven percent reduction in crash-related hospitalizations in states which enacted texting-while-driving bans. 

Less than two weeks ago, 13 people died in a crash about 75 miles west of San Antonio when a truck crossed the center line on a curved road and hit their church bus head on. The truck's driver admitted afterward that he had been texting

Will Texas become the 47th state to enact a law that bans texting while driving? Will drivers really put their phones away? How can we further curb distracted driving and make Texas roads safer for everyone? 

Guests: 

TxDOT
texting
distracted driving

Outlook Good For Statewide Texting-While-Driving Ban, Key Lawmakers Say

By Sanya Mansoor & The Texas Tribune Apr 4, 2017
Tim Park for The Texas Tribune

After pushing the issue for nearly a decade, key lawmakers in the Texas Legislature are optimistic that a statewide texting-while-driving ban is within reach.

Texas is one of four states that do not have a statewide ban on texting and driving. That distinction has drawn renewed attention in recent days following an accident in West Texas in which a truck driver who was texting and driving crashed into a church bus and killed 13 senior citizens.

The Source: Hands On The Wheel With Distracted Driving Law

By Jan 5, 2015
Chris Eudaily / TPR News

  

The ordinance passed with little controversy, but that didn't mean that people liked that it just became illegal to use your phone while driving.

Texting, calling, using Google maps or furiously trying to open Shazam before the song on the radio ended all became against the law in the Alamo City on Jan. 1.

Even After Hanging Up, Hands-Free Isn't Risk-Free For Distracted Drivers

By editor Oct 22, 2015

Updated at 10:39 a.m. ET Friday with a response from the Consumer Electronics Association.

Your hands may be on the wheel and your eyes on the road, but where is your mind?

Sending a text or emailing while driving, even with hands-free technology, can be distracting. But new research suggests that those distractions continue even once you think you've turned your attention fully back to the road.

Distracted Driving Responsible For Surge In Highway Fatalities

By editor Nov 16, 2016

The number of highway fatalities jumped by the largest annual percentage in 50 years last year. So far, the first six months of 2016 appear to be worse. Safety experts blame distracted driving for the increase.