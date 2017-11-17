Texas Take: Roy Moore, Communist Democrats And The Alt-Left Press

A wild political ride in Washington, Austin fuels intensifies the political rancor

In Texas and Washington, politics seems to be getting uglier and uglier.

Take, for instance, the U.S. Senate campaign of Alabama justice and conservative icon Roy Moore, who has been accused of groping and trying to date young girls years ago. Appearing at a rally to support Moore was Houston doctor and conservative Texas Republican Steven Hotze, who insisted that those trying to force Moore from the race are part a left-wing conspiracy.

In his speech, he spoke about communist Democrats and the alt-left press.

Back in Texas, Gov. Abbott took the unusual step of endorsing a Republican challenger to a sitting House member, state Rep. Sarah Davis, because she is not conservative enough to suit him.

Filmmakers who are looking to shoot a movie about state Sen. Wendy Davis' historic abortion filibuster in 2013 plan to include the pivotal "let her speak"moment, where then-Sen. Leticia Van de Putte, D-San Antonio, demands to know what it will take for a woman to be heard in the Senate.

They plan to cast Davis in that role, not Latina Van de Putte. Sandra Bullock is to play Davis.

As the political season in Texas continues to more resemble a Jerry Springer show, this is the place where you can find out what's really doing on behind all the political talk and bluster.

With Mike Ward, the Houston Chronicle's Austin Bureau chief, and Scott Braddock, editor of the Quorum Report