Texas Take: Tragic Church Shooting Renews Gun Control Debate

Plus: Piers Morgan goes after Ken Paxton, Ted Nugent and more.

The tragic church shooting in South Texas quickly sparks renewed debate over gun control in Texas, and whether a key to preventing future tragedies might be for more Texans to carry handguns -- on Sundays, to work and everywhere else.

Attorney General Ken Paxton became the first Republican state official to suggest that, a comment that drew former CNN host Piers Morgan to call Paxton "a brainless moron."

Morgan, the British commentator who a lot of Second Amendment supporters in Texas love to hate, is the same guy who several years ago engaged Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on guns in what has become a famous exchange, where Patrick disparaged "northeast Liberals" for making fun of the Lone Star State.

As the political season ramps up for the filing period for candidates, Texas' congressional delegation continues to make news with retirements and Democrats are still looking for a flagship candidate for governor.

With Mike Ward, the Houston Chronicle's Austin Bureau chief, and Scott Braddock, editor of the Quorum Report, it's Texas' leading online podcast about Lone Star politics -- now coming to you in collaboration with Texas Public Radio.