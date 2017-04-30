These Are San Antonio's 3 'Best High Schools,' According To A New National Report

U.S. News & World Report collected data from 22,000 public high schools across the country for their annual "Best High Schools" rankings. Thirteen San Antonio schools made the 2017 list.

For the second time in two years, San Antonio Independent School District's Young Women's Leadership Academy earned the top spot for public high schools in San Antonio. The campus ranked 144 in the nation.

Second most top-performing was North East ISD's International School of the Americas, which came in at 172 overall. Northside ISD's Health Careers High School ranked third in San Antonio and 219 nationwide.

U.S. News & World Report calculated the rankings by comparing how students performed in relation to the state average, the performance of "disadvantaged students," graduation rates and college readiness.

Guests: