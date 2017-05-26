Think Health Science: Summertime Health Hazards

Summertime, and the livin’ is easy… Maybe.

But summer livin’ is also fraught with unique health hazards ranging from mosquito-borne illnesses to sun exposure to contaminated food to all manner of physical injuries due to increased outdoor activities.

Staying healthy and safe this summer is the topic of a special Texas Public Radio Think Health Science presentation at 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 14, in Pestana Lecture Hall.

The presentation, in conjunction with UT Health San Antonio and titled “Summer Health Hazards,” will feature three UT Health faculty members: Jason Bowling, M.D., Sandra Osswald, M.D., and Anthony Hartzler, M.D.

Dr. Bowling will share his knowledge of the transmission, clinical symptoms, diagnosis and prevention of Zika and other viruses, including West Nile virus. He is an infectious disease specialist at the UT Health Physicians practice. He joined the Division of Infectious Diseases faculty in 2010.Dr. Osswald completed her residency in dermatology in San Antonio through the Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium, then completed a postdoctoral fellowship in dermatopathology. She will discuss the body’s largest organ, the skin, and the dangers of sunburn, cancer risks and other skin conditions.

Dr. Hartzler, a hospitalist, will discuss general health tips to consider or do in advance of summer travel, both international and domestic, including vaccines. And he’ll offer general guidance on avoiding commonly experienced health hazards that might occur more frequently in the summertime.

The presentation is free and open to the public. Reserve your space here: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2957374

In partnership with UT Health.