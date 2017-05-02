Think Science: The Human Microbiome

Perhaps you’ve heard about the human genome, the base structure of our DNA. And DNA is complicated, for sure. But did you know that the genes on our microbiome outnumber those in our genome by 100 to 1? Our microbiome is made up of the many microorganisms that reside on and within our body. And where the human genome is permanent, our microbiome is acquired at birth and changes along with our body throughout life.

Scientists today are studying the way these microorganisms and their interaction with us can have an effect on our health; some of the diseases or conditions that are being studied for possible connection to our microbes include acne, ulcers, asthma, eczema, obesity, depression, and even cancer.

At our next Think Science event, we’ll speak to two medical professionals and researchers in San Antonio who are examining the microbiome, how it affects our health, and how to live well with said knowledge.

Join us at the Pearl Studio on Friday, May 19 at noon for Think Science: Microbiome. This event is free and open to the public. Box lunches will be available for purchase from Spice of Life catering. Reserve your seat at this link: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2941794

Made possible by Texas BioMed.

Panelists:

Dr. Lawrence Hoberman - Board Certified Gastroenterologist Lawrence Hoberman, MD, is the creator of EndoMune Advanced Probiotic and founder of Medical Care Innovations. He has spent more than 40 years practicing medicine and is board certified in both Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology. Dr. Hoberman currently sees patients as a part of a health and wellness practice that stresses preventative medicine. He is in practice at Health by Design, located in San Antonio, Texas.

Dr. Michael Olivier - Dr. Olivier has more than 20 years of expertise in genomics and technology development in both genomics and proteomics. His efforts focus on the design of better tools to study, understand, and ultimately treat human disorders. Dr. Olivier’s research explores how variations in our genome sequence affect the structure, function, and expression of proteins, to help develop new approaches for treating complex disorders like diabetes, obesity, and heart disease.