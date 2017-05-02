Think Science: The Human Microbiome

By 1 hour ago

Halobacteria
Credit NASA

Perhaps you’ve heard about the human genome, the base structure of our DNA. And DNA is complicated, for sure. But did you know that the genes on our microbiome outnumber those in our genome by 100 to 1? Our microbiome is made up of the many microorganisms that reside on and within our body. And where the human genome is permanent, our microbiome is acquired at birth and changes along with our body throughout life.

Scientists today are studying the way these microorganisms and their interaction with us can have an effect on our health; some of the diseases or conditions that are being studied for possible connection to our microbes include acne, ulcers, asthma, eczema, obesity, depression, and even cancer.

At our next Think Science event, we’ll speak to two medical professionals and researchers in San Antonio who are examining the microbiome, how it affects our health, and how to live well with said knowledge.

Join us at the Pearl Studio on Friday, May 19 at noon for Think Science: Microbiome. This event is free and open to the public. Box lunches will be available for purchase from Spice of Life catering. Reserve your seat at this link: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2941794

Made possible by Texas BioMed.

Panelists:

Dr. Lawrence Hoberman - Board Certified Gastroenterologist Lawrence Hoberman, MD, is the creator of EndoMune Advanced Probiotic and founder of Medical Care Innovations. He has spent more than 40 years practicing medicine and is board certified in both Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology. Dr. Hoberman currently sees patients as a part of a health and wellness practice that stresses preventative medicine. He is in practice at Health by Design, located in San Antonio, Texas. 

Dr. Michael OlivierDr. Olivier has more than 20 years of expertise in genomics and technology development in both genomics and proteomics. His efforts focus on the design of better tools to study, understand, and ultimately treat human disorders. Dr. Olivier’s research explores how variations in our genome sequence affect the structure, function, and expression   of proteins, to help develop new approaches for treating complex disorders like diabetes, obesity, and heart disease.

Tags: 
Think Science

Related Content

Staying Healthy May Mean Learning To Love Our Microbiomes

By Jul 22, 2013

Not so long ago, most people thought that the only good microbe was a dead microbe.

But then scientists started to realize that even though some bugs can make us sick and even kill us, most don't.

In fact, in the past decade attitudes about the bacteria, fungi, viruses and other microbes living all over our bodies has almost completely turned around. Now scientists say that not only are those microbes often not harmful, we can't live without them.

Can We Eat Our Way To A Healthier Microbiome? It's Complicated

By editor Nov 8, 2013

When our colleague Rob Stein got his microbiome analyzed recently in the name of science journalism, we were totally fascinated.

As Stein noted, it may be possible to cultivate a healthier community of bacteria on and inside us by modifying our diets.

Stein was advised to eat more garlic and leeks for his. But we wondered: Are there other foods that promote a healthy microbiome in most people?

Poo And You: A Journey Into The Guts Of A Microbiome

By editor Dec 12, 2014

The trillions of microbes that live in our guts and on our skin have the power to affect our health in big ways — from stomach disorders and autoimmune diseases to acne and mood. The secret life of what scientists call our microbiota has remained largely obscured, however, because many of the organisms in the gut can't be grown in a lab.

Think Health Science: Aging With Vitality

By Texas Public Radio Feb 6, 2017
iStock/UTHealth

It’s no secret that the U.S. population is aging rapidly. No one is immune. And with aging comes frailty, disease, disabilities, memory loss and more. But what if ….

What if life could be lived with vigor and vitality throughout your lifespan? What if you could grow older in a healthy and wholesome manner? That’s the goal of UT Health’s Barshop Institute for Longevity and Aging Studies and the subject of our next Think Health Science presentation on March 21.