Top Picks For Hopping About This Easter Weekend

From a nostalgic joyride to Easter celebrations to Chinese dance, here are some top picks to keep you busy this holiday weekend.

Broadway Corridor Exhibit-Downtown:

There's one last chance to catch "1000 Parks and a Line in The Sky" at the Institute of Texan Cultures. The exhibit, about both the past and the future in San Antonio, closes April 16.

"We have built a fifty, almost a 60-foot model that is lit up and exhibited where we are showing a possible route for the Skyride," says Dr. Antonio Petrov, professor of architecture at UTSA.

Longtime San Antonians remember the Skyride through Brackenridge Park. It's now been re-imagined as part of a total redesign of the Broadway corridor, even using the elevated cars as a transportation fix for airport-to-downtown traffic.

1000 Parks and A Line in the Sky even features one of the old Skyride Cars where you can get a picture taken.

Find more on 1000 Parks and a Line in the Sky here.

"The festival goes from ten o'clock to five o'clock, and at five o'clock we're doing all the awards, for barbecue or chili, and then also the car show," says Zach Pierson of Leadership Kerr County.

The setting is one of Kerrville's prettiest, right next to the Guadalupe River.

A revolving series of bands will play music all day. Easter Egg hunts are organized for the young, and look for a stocked beer tent to keep the adults occupied.

Find more on Kerrville's Easterfest here.

Chinese Dance at the Tobin Center:

Shen Yun Performing Arts showcases Chinese classical dance with orchestrated music, colorful costumes and animated backdrops. Performances run Friday through Sunday this week.

Details on times and ticket prices at Shen Yun Performing Arts here.