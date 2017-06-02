TPR Hosts Corey Flintoff Conversation About Resurgent Russia On June 23

TPR, in partnership with the World Affairs Council of San Antonio, hosts “A Conversation with Corey Flintoff: The Resurgence of Russia” at 6:30 p.m., on Friday, June 23, 2017, at the McNay Art Museum.

The veteran journalist shares his observations about Russian resurgence and the evolving relationship between Putin’s Russia and the US. Flintoff will be joined on stage by Trinity University’s Dr. Bruce T. Holl, associate professor of Modern Languages & Literatures, and the editor of Russian Notes, a compendium of news and commentary on Russia. Tickets are $10 for TPR members and $15 for non-members.

Flintoff has spent nearly 40 years as a radio journalist, serving most recently as NPR’s bureau chief in Moscow, covering Russian President Vladimir Putin's crackdown on dissent, seizure of Crimea, and war in eastern Ukraine. He has also covered the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the earthquake in Haiti, the revolution in Egypt, and the revolution and civil war in Libya.

6:30pm, Friday, June 23, 2017

the McNay Art Museum

Chiego Lecture Hall

6000 N. New Braunfels Ave.

San Antonio TX 78209

$10 TPR Members│$15 Non-Members │ $20 Door

