'Trinity Tomorrow' Plan Maps University's Goals, Progress Toward 'Impactful Future'

This year, Trinity University will celebrate its 75th anniversary in San Antonio. Almost halfway into a 10-year strategic plan, the liberal arts institution is intent on developing their brand and San Antonio campus.

"Trinity Tomorrow" focuses on four ambitious objectives, which include encouraging opportunities for experiential learning and students' engagement with the international community.

Trinity University is the fourth hardest college to get into in Texas, according to education analyst group Niche, and LendEDU named it the eighth most beautiful campus in the state.

The university recently purchased 9.2 acres of undeveloped land in the Monte Vista Historic District. Trinity, largely known as a residential university, also acquired a nearby apartment complex for additional student housing.

Trinity submitted an application to designate two-thirds of the campus as a district on the National Register of Historic Places. The historic designation will be considered in Austin this fall.

How is the university progressing on the plan's initiatives? What are Trinity's priorities for the near future?

Guest: Danny Anderson, president of Trinity University