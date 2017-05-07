Related Program: 
The Source

'Trinity Tomorrow' Plan Maps University's Goals, Progress Toward 'Impactful Future'

By Jan Ross Piedad 1 minute ago
  • Anh-Viet Dinh, Trinity University / Wikimedia Commons http://bit.ly/2qJWXP3

This year, Trinity University will celebrate its 75th anniversary in San Antonio. Almost halfway into a 10-year strategic plan, the liberal arts institution is intent on developing their brand and San Antonio campus.

"Trinity Tomorrow" focuses on four ambitious objectives, which include encouraging opportunities for experiential learning and students' engagement with the international community.

Trinity University is the fourth hardest college to get into in Texas, according to education analyst group Niche, and LendEDU named it the eighth most beautiful campus in the state. 

The university recently purchased 9.2 acres of undeveloped land in the Monte Vista Historic District. Trinity, largely known as a residential university, also acquired a nearby apartment complex for additional student housing.

Trinity submitted an application to designate two-thirds of the campus as a district on the National Register of Historic Places. The historic designation will be considered in Austin this fall.

How is the university progressing on the plan's initiatives? What are Trinity's priorities for the near future?

Guest: Danny Anderson, president of Trinity University 

Tags: 
Trinity University

Related Content

The Source: Trinity University's New President

By Oct 12, 2015
Trinity University http://bit.ly/1jZgE0V

Last year, Trinity University's Board of Trustees unanimously elected their 19th president, Dr. Danny J. Anderson.

Dr. Anderson was previously the dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at the University of Kansas.  He has won many teaching awards and has had experience as a department chair, vice provost for Academic Affairs, and other administrative positions. Dr. Anderson's academic focus is on Mexican literature and he plans to use that specialty to connect Trinity to San Antonio's Latin American roots. 

Trinity University is 20th Private College to Opt Out of Campus Carry

By Jan 14, 2016
Photo illustration by Todd Wiseman / The Texas Tribune

Trinity University in San Antonio announced Thursday it will continue banning guns on its campus, despite a new state law opening the door for campus carry.

The university is the 20th private college in the state to opt out of the new law. Campus carry, which goes into effect Aug. 1., allows concealed license holders to carry guns into university buildings.  But private universities are given the choice of whether they want to comply. So far, no private schools have opted in. 

Trinity University Gets A Special Blend

By Feb 22, 2013
Courtesy Photo

Trinity University is unveiling its first-ever wine release, a custom blend that brings an extra benefit to the school.

Winemaker Adam Lee is a Trinity alumnus now living in California's Sonoma County. He’s back in San Antonio to market his wines from the Siduri Winery to vendors across Central Texas -- and to kick off the wine he made specifically for his alma mater.

Lee said the idea came from a conversation with Trinity’s President, Dennis Ahlburg.