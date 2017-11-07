Trump: 'Mental Health Is Your Problem Here'; Not So, Say San Antonio Advocates

By 2 minutes ago
  • President Donald Trump spoke about mental health and the Sutherland Springs shooter on Monday
    President Donald Trump spoke about mental health and the Sutherland Springs shooter on Monday

President Donald Trump offered a blunt take on Devin Kelley, the mass shooter who opened fire at a church in Sutherland Springs over the weekend, during a press conference Monday in Japan.

"I think that mental health is your problem here. This was a very, based on preliminary reports, very deranged individual with a lot of problems over a long period of time,” he said.

Many are quick to blame mental illness in the wake of mass violence. But mental health experts say that blame is often founded upon misconceptions.

Mark Stoeltje is the executive director of the San Antonio Clubhouse, a professional self-help program operated by individuals recovering from mental illness.

"When something like this happens, we want a simple, concrete answer,” he said. “I think it's irresponsible to blame mental illness because it perpetuates the stigma and prevents people from seeking treatment."

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, “mental disorders are common throughout the United States, affecting tens of millions of people each year, and that, overall, only about half of those affected receive treatment.”

But, Stoeltje said, a diagnosis of mental illness doesn’t necessarily mean people are more prone to violence.

"When you work with this population, you understand that 3 percent of people with mental illness are prone to violence. And 3 percent of the general population is prone to violence,” he said. “So the idea that there's a correlation is just not true."

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that most mentally ill people are non-violent, and only 3 to 5 percent of violent acts can be attributed to individuals with serious mental illnesses. People with severe mental illness are more likely to be victims of violent crime than the general population.

Stoeltje said violence is often the product of isolation, rather than diagnosable mental illness.  

Carson Frame can be reached at carson@tpr.org or on Twitter @carson_frame

Tags: 
President Donald Trump
devin kelley
mental health
san antonio clubhouse
Gun Violence
mass shootings

Related Content

Why Didn’t Shooter’s Military Charges Stop Him From Buying a Gun?

By Alain Stephens 14 hours ago

From Texas Standard.

Several news outlets have reported that Devin Patrick Kelley, the suspect in a deadly mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, bought the weapon used in the attack from an Academy Sports and Outdoors store in San Antonio. Given Kelley’s history of domestic violence, some are saying he shouldn’t have been allowed to purchase a firearm in the first place.

While in the Air Force, Kelley was charged with two counts of domestic violence, a felony, and sentenced to 12 months of confinement before receiving a bad conduct discharge.

Alain Stephens, investigative reporter for the Texas Standard, says that although it is unlawful for a person convicted of a felony to possess or purchase a firearm, it’s unclear whether Kelley’s confinement is considered a felony, since the military does not distinguish between misdemeanor and felony charges.

Rumors Of Multiple Shooters Had Nearby Pastor Concerned For His Church’s Safety

By 14 hours ago

From Texas Standard:

A lone gunman killed 26 people and injured dozens more during a Sunday service at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A few miles down the road in the small town of Stockdale, pastors are looking for ways to comfort their congregations: parishioners who are not only grieving for their neighbors, but who may also be concerned that their “sanctuary” is not immune to these horrific events.

The Texas Church Shooter Should Have Been Legally Barred From Owning Guns

By 14 hours ago

Updated at 8:30 p.m. ET

The Air Force says a mistake allowed Devin Patrick Kelley to buy guns. On Sunday Kelley opened fire on a small church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

The former airman had an assault-style rifle and two handguns — all purchased by him, according to federal officials — when he shot and killed 26 people.

More Than A Dozen Children Victims At Sutherland Springs

By 18 hours ago
Lynda Gonzalez / KUT

Updated at 3:45 p.m.

Of the roughly 20 wounded, nine patients were brought to University Hospital after Sunday’s shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. Three children and two adults remain, ranging in age from 4 to 57. Their conditions range from serious to critical.