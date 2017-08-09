Related Program: 
The Source

Using Lived Experiences, Addicts Coach Peers Toward Recovery

By Jan Ross Piedad 14 minutes ago
  • (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)
    Duncan McNeil / Flickr http://bit.ly/2vFUJp2

Substance abuse is a critical problem in San Antonio and across the nation. Only 10 percent of the 23 million Americans in need of substance-abuse treatment receive help, according to 2014-2015 data.

When there aren't enough professional counselors to deal with the demand for treatment, a "peer recovery coach" may be able to step in. These are individuals who have walked in the same shoes, with a lived experience of drug or alcohol abuse and rehabilitation.

These are addicts helping addicts, working together to overcome roadblocks to recovery. Peer coaches peers help guide others suffering from substance abuse towards a better path through mentorship, and assist with issues related to housing, education and legal assistance.

What is it like to be a peer recovery coach? What resources are available for those seeking help for substance abuse in San Antonio? 

Guests:

This is a community conversation and we want to hear from you. Leave a voicemail with your questions and comments in advance by calling 210-615-8982. During the live show (12 - 1 p.m.), call 210-614-8980, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet at @TPRSource.

*Audio for this segment will be available by 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 10.

For more information, call 210-225-4741 or visit RecoveryTexas.org

Related Content

A Peer Recovery Coach Walks The Front Lines Of America's Opioid Epidemic

By editor Dec 27, 2016

Charlie Oen's battle with addiction started when he was 16 and his family moved to Lima, Ohio. It was the last stop in a string of moves his military family made — from Panama to North Carolina, Kentucky, Texas and Germany.

"I went toward a bad group because those were the people that accepted me," he says. Drugs became a substitute for real friendships.

In Texas, People With Mental Illness Are Finding Work Helping Peers

By editor Jul 11, 2017

Recovery coaches and peer mentors – known in Alcoholics Anonymous as "sponsors" — have for decades helped people who are addicted to alcohol or drugs. Now, peer support for people who have serious mental illness is becoming more common, too. Particularly in places like Texas, where mental health professionals are in short supply, paid peer counselors are filling a gap.