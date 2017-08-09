Using Lived Experiences, Addicts Coach Peers Toward Recovery

Substance abuse is a critical problem in San Antonio and across the nation. Only 10 percent of the 23 million Americans in need of substance-abuse treatment receive help, according to 2014-2015 data.

When there aren't enough professional counselors to deal with the demand for treatment, a "peer recovery coach" may be able to step in. These are individuals who have walked in the same shoes, with a lived experience of drug or alcohol abuse and rehabilitation.

These are addicts helping addicts, working together to overcome roadblocks to recovery. Peer coaches peers help guide others suffering from substance abuse towards a better path through mentorship, and assist with issues related to housing, education and legal assistance.

What is it like to be a peer recovery coach? What resources are available for those seeking help for substance abuse in San Antonio?

