UT Health Cancer Center Wins $9.1 Million Grant

By 1 hour ago
  • Breast and prostate cancer are targets of the National Cancer Institute grant.
    Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio

Breast and prostate cancer are the targets of a new 9 million dollar grant from the National Cancer Institute to the UT Health Cancer Center in San Antonio.

UT Health is one of nine members of the Cancer Systems Biology Consortium.

Other members of the consortium include Stanford, Yale, MIT, Columbia, University of California at San Francisco, University of Utah, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Oregon Health & Science University.

The UT Health San Antonio Cancer Center used to be called the Cancer Therapy and Research Center.
Credit UT Health San Antonio

  

The five-year grant will fund work by experimental and computational scientist who will study ways to come up with new, individualized therapies for cancer patients.

​To read the entire announcement from UT Health San Antonio, click here.

