UT Health Cancer Center Wins $9.1 Million Grant

Breast and prostate cancer are the targets of a new 9 million dollar grant from the National Cancer Institute to the UT Health Cancer Center in San Antonio.

UT Health is one of nine members of the Cancer Systems Biology Consortium.

Other members of the consortium include Stanford, Yale, MIT, Columbia, University of California at San Francisco, University of Utah, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Oregon Health & Science University.

The five-year grant will fund work by experimental and computational scientist who will study ways to come up with new, individualized therapies for cancer patients.

