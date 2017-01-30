UTSA Professor Wins Millions To Study Brain Function

  Dr. Wilson studies basal ganglia.
    UTSA

A University of Texas at San Antonio brain researcher has been awarded a multi-million dollar grant to continue his work.

Charles Wilson, Ph.D., a professor in biology at UTSA, is being given more than 5 million dollars over the next eight years from the National Institutes of Health.

Wilson’s research focuses on the region of the brain called the basal ganglia that’s involved in voluntary motor behavior.

He is one of 30 scientists around the country who have been given money to study way to reduce the burden of neurological disease.

