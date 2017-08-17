UTSA Scientists Study Potential Drug Target For Alzheimer's

By 3 minutes ago
  • More than 20,000 glass slides containing slices of brain tissue are housed in a lab at UTSA.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    More than 20,000 glass slides containing slices of brain tissue are housed in a lab at UTSA.
    Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio
  • Won-Haeung Lee, visiting scholar, and UTSA neurobiology graduate Hauen Kim work with brain cells in a lab at UTSA.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    Won-Haeung Lee, visiting scholar, and UTSA neurobiology graduate Hauen Kim work with brain cells in a lab at UTSA.
    Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio

Brain health research is a major focus at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Scientists in one lab are working on a new theory about what may cause Alzheimer’s disease and potential ways to treat it.

A laboratory in UTSA’s Bioscience Engineering building houses thousands and thousands of glass slides to slip under microscopes. They contain tiny slices of tissue from the brains of humans and animals.

Samples are kept at incredibly cold temperatures, about -80 degrees Centigrade.

(left to right) Visiting scholar Won-Haeng Lee, Hyoung-gon Lee, Ph.D., and UTSA neurobiology graduate Haeun Kim are conduct brain research at UTSA.
Credit Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio

  

Hyoung-gon Lee, Ph.D., is researching how brain cells degenerate during the course of the memory-robbing disease Alzheimer’s.

"We have no cure," Lee said. "Why don’t we have a cure? Because we don’t understand."

When neurons are damaged, they don’t regenerate. Those cells are not capable of division.

That’s why one of Lee’s findings is intriguing. A study of brain tissue from Alzheimer’s patients after death show their neurons were attempting to divide.

"Actually, the neurons try to divide, but they cannot do it," Lee explained. "So later, they decide to go die."

Hyoung-gon Lee, Ph.D., looks at brain tissue samples under a microscope in this lab at UTSA.
Credit Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio

  

Understanding the mechanisms that lead to the death of neurons is crucial to finding a target for future medicines to treat Alzheimer’s. If scientists can pinpoint the pathway creating the abnormal attempt of the neuron to divide, that pathway could be targeted with a drug, perhaps a therapy like a cell cycle inhibitor used to fight some cancers, Lee says.

"If our pathway, like we believe now, is the primary one and an important one, then it could be a good drug target and eventually we could develop a cure for the disease," Lee added.

Recent UTSA neurobiology graduate Haeun Kim works with the DNA samples and cell lines that are part of this project. "It requires a lot of patience, you know, because obviously you don’t get the results right away," she stated.

Samples of human and animal brain cells are kept on glass slides in this lab at UTSA.
Credit Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio

  

Kim noted our society is aging quickly. Answers won’t come in time to help many seniors whose golden years aren’t so golden with the onset of Alzheimer’s.

Costs are enormous. An estimated quarter of a billion dollars each year just in the U-S. That’s why this young scientist is excited to be working on a project that could be one key to unlocking a major mystery.

"Working here might contribute to the big breakthrough in curing Alzheimer’s disease," Kim added.

Lee and his co-investigators are developing an animal model to look more precisely at cell death in the Alzheimer’s affected brain.

 

 

 

 

Tags: 
Bioscience-Medicine
Alzheimer's disease

Related Content

TPR Lifeline: Alzheimer's Versus Dementia

By Wendy Rigby May 21, 2017
Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio

The memory robbing disease Alzheimer’s can be a frightening diagnosis. But how do you know if your parent or loved one is just getting older or is actually battling Alzheimer’s? In today’s TPR Lifeline, Wendy Rigby talks to Ginny Funk, program and advocacy director of the San Antonio chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Here's a transcript of the interview.

Alzheimer's Genetic Testing Stirs Misgivings

By Apr 10, 2017
DennisM2 via Flickr Creative Commons

The Food and Drug Administration has approved marketing of genetic testing for the health risk for 10 diseases. The Alzheimer’s Association says don’t count on it to tell you the risk of developing that particular memory-robbing disorder.

Where Does Alzheimer's Treatment Go From Here?

By Bret Stetka Dec 29, 2016

In a disappointment to Alzheimer's patients and researchers, drugmaker Eli Lilly said in late November that a clinical trial of solanezumab, an experimental medication to treat the degenerative neurological condition, had failed.

Think Science: Memory

By Feb 17, 2017
Disney/Pixar

What happens to us when something… happens? How do humans make memories, and where do they go in our brains? Does the mind work like a filing cabinet, or is it more like your computer’s hard drive? And what happens to the brain when memory starts to fail? These are some of the questions we asked of two panelists at our lunchtime discussion, Think Science: Memory.

More Than Memory: Coping With The Other Ills Of Alzheimer's

By Jun 24, 2017

The first problem with the airplane bathroom was its location.

It was March. Greg O'Brien and his wife, Mary Catherine, were flying back to Boston from Los Angeles, sitting in economy seats in the middle of the plane. "We're halfway, probably over Chicago," Greg remembers, "and Mary Catherine said, 'Go to the bathroom.' "

"It just sounded like my mother," Greg says. So I said 'no.' "

Mary Catherine persisted, urging her husband of 40 years to use the restroom. People started looking at them. "It was kind of funny," says Greg.