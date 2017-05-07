Voters Say Yes To San Antonio Bond, Providing Funding For 180 Projects

San Antonio voters on Saturday overwhelmingly gave a green light for $850 million dollars in bond projects. Now the City has 5 years to complete them.

Story airing on Texas Public Radio

The 2017 bond – or loan- will draw down another $350 million in private, county, state and federal money. More than half of it will pay for streets, bridges and sidewalks. Christian Archer was the manager for the bond campaign

“So, it’s a $1.2 billion investment in the things that make cities great: good streets; making sure catastrophic flooding is mitigated; making sure that we have a great park system to have our families recreate in.”

Among the many projects in the bond are developments at Hemisfair Park and Alamo Plaza; a land bridge over busy Wurzbach Parkway that will connect both sections of Hardberger Park; the reconstruction of Broadway Street; and a new senior center in District 9 on the North Side.

Archer says that by passing each of the six parts of the bond by 67 percent or more, voters sent a strong message.

“When businesses look at cities, when businesses look to relocate to San Antonio, they want to see that the citizens believe in themselves. And this is an overwhelming endorsement.”

The City has said this bond program will not require an increase in the property tax rate.