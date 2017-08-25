WATCH: Corpus Christi Residents Evacuate To Texas Cities, Including San Antonio

  • The Perez family from Corpus Christi arrives in San Antonio after driving over two hours to escape before Hurricane Harvey hit landfall.
    Joey Palacios / Texas Public Radio

Evacuees from the Texas Gulf Coast are arriving in San Antonio as hurricane Harvey prepares to make landfall today. 

The Zamora Family left Corpus Christi this morning and arrived in San Antonio about two hours later while traffic was light. 

Chris and his brother Pete Zamora say some residents in the Corpus Christi area are planning to ride out the storm while other neighborhoods are empty.

"It's a real eerie feeling you know, there's not a lot off people out," Chris Zamora said. "It's a ghost town out there." 

Pete Zamora observed the last minute preparations and decisions residents are making ahead of the storm.

"You see like a whole bunch of people boarding up their houses and stuff, and a lot of people just debating whether they should stay or go," he said.

The Zamoras say they’ll stay with an aunt in San Antonio and may head back to Corpus Chrisi in a few days, depending on the severity of Harvey.

To aid the areas of Texas affected, the city of San Antonio and Bexar County set up emergency shelters, which has already received at least 482 people as of Friday, according to the city's Emergency Operations Center.

Evacuees are being asked to go to the reception center – located at 200 Gembler Road – first in order to be taken to shelter.

Harvey

Related Content

San Antonio Declared A Disaster Area, Prepares for Evacuees

By 4 hours ago
Joey Palacios / Texas Public Radio

The City of San Antonio and Bexar County are preparing for hurricane Harvey, and that includes providing assistance to any evacuees that will come to the Alamo City.

 

The city and county activated its Emergency Operations Center Thursday as the threat from Harvey grew. Weather maps on television monitors track the storms every move. Top officials are on site to make essential decisions. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said at a press conference, forecasters believe this could be a damaging storm.

 

Mobile App & Resources Are 'Ready' To Help South Texans Prepare For Harvey

By Jan Ross Piedad Aug 24, 2017
ReadySouthTexasApp.com

The San Antonio Fire Department and the Office of Emergency Management are encouraging South Texas residents to stay up to date on Tropical Storm Harvey by downloading the "Ready South Texas" app.

It delivers flood advisories and warnings to any smart device and features instant access to evacuation maps, emergency shelters, and special services.

Harvey Is 'Quickly Strengthening': Major Hurricane Forecast To Hit Texas

By Aug 24, 2017

Updated at 1:45 a.m. ET Friday

Hurricane Harvey is getting stronger and could make landfall in the middle of the Texas coast Friday night, the National Hurricane Center says, warning of the potential for a deadly storm surge and flooding along the Gulf of Mexico.

Early Friday morning, the Center said Harvey had strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane with maximum winds as strong as 100 mph.