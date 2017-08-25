WATCH: Corpus Christi Residents Evacuate To Texas Cities, Including San Antonio

Evacuees from the Texas Gulf Coast are arriving in San Antonio as hurricane Harvey prepares to make landfall today.

The Zamora Family left Corpus Christi this morning and arrived in San Antonio about two hours later while traffic was light.

Chris and his brother Pete Zamora say some residents in the Corpus Christi area are planning to ride out the storm while other neighborhoods are empty.

"It's a real eerie feeling you know, there's not a lot off people out," Chris Zamora said. "It's a ghost town out there."

Pete Zamora observed the last minute preparations and decisions residents are making ahead of the storm.

"You see like a whole bunch of people boarding up their houses and stuff, and a lot of people just debating whether they should stay or go," he said.

The Zamoras say they’ll stay with an aunt in San Antonio and may head back to Corpus Chrisi in a few days, depending on the severity of Harvey.

To aid the areas of Texas affected, the city of San Antonio and Bexar County set up emergency shelters, which has already received at least 482 people as of Friday, according to the city's Emergency Operations Center.

Evacuees are being asked to go to the reception center – located at 200 Gembler Road – first in order to be taken to shelter.