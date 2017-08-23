What Is The ‘State of The Church’ in San Antonio?

Although some sociologists claim that we are living in post-Christian America, those training to become clergy in Catholic and Protestant churches disagree.

According the research group Barna, only 38 percent of Americans are active churchgoers while almost the same amount surveyed, 34 percent, are minimally active and have not attended a service in the last six months.

In light of declining membership and changing worship styles, what can the church do to stay relevant? Who are the new leaders in San Antonio's faith community?

Guests:

