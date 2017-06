This Summer you should consider getting out of the old routine and find some new places to enjoy the sun and water of Texas. The new book “The Swimming Holes of Texas” lays out where the best places are in the state to take a cool dip on a hot day. It’s a practical guide to some of our outdoor hidden gems. Filled with photographs by Carolyn Tracy and written by Julie Wernersbach.

It’s published by the University of Texas Press.