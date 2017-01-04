Where Will Google Fiber's Backbone Be? Here's A Map.

In November, TPR reported on the future of Google's high-speed Internet network in San Antonio. In an update to the City Council, city staff presented a map of the fiber-optic cable route the tech giant was installing.

Light on detail, the map left many neighborhood members wondering where the cable would be laid, and how it would impact them.

"It's uh...It's a good map, but it's not as detailed as I was looking for," says Douglas Boom.

Boom is 59 and a resident of the city of Hill Country Village, which is within 1604 along Highway 281. He says the city-issued map had few landmarks or street names and he worried if the initial fiber backbone would include access for his area.

Boom is excited about the high-speeds that Google will offer and says he would welcome the inconvenience from trenching and burying cable that many property owners are complaining about.

"It's gonna happen -- whether it's a utilities or other infrastructure improvements -- and I consider this an infrastructure improvement. It's a slight inconvenience for a short period of time."

Google has declined several interviews and clarifying details on the city's map shown below. The yellow ring is the fiber backbone and is currently under construction. The red would increase coverage and had yet to begin in November.

Here is a map of Google Fiber's March 30 Proposal to city staff.

TPR filed an open records request asking for emails between Google and then city Chief Technology Officer Hugh Miller, and it produced a March 30 proposal on the Google fiber backbone built in Google Earth.

Doug took a look and now thinks his area will be included in the initial service offering, once it is completed, which Google has yet to confirm the date on. Neither the city nor Google has confirmed it as the "Final" route, but it bears a striking resemblance to the map the city released.

Doug took a look and now thinks his area will be included in the initial service offering, once it is completed, which Google has yet to confirm the date on.

Neither the city nor Google has confirmed it as the "Final" route, but it bears a striking resemblance to the map the city released.