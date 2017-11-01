Why Not Adopt? 6,000 Texas Children In Need Of 'Forever Families'

Last year, more than 5,000 children in the Texas were adopted out of the foster care system. Still, the demand for families willing to provide safe and loving homes is greater than ever.

In 2016, 739 children were waiting for adoption in Bexar County alone, according to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, with thousands more in limbo all over the state.

The average age of adopted children in Texas is about 5 years old. Teenagers and youths who spend years in foster care are contending with commonly held misconceptions around age and adoption.

The "un-adoptable child" myth, for example, implies that adopting older children is a rare occurrence and undermines the importance of a permanent, stable home during the formative years of a young person's life.

Events are being held across the country in November to highlight the need for more support and education about the adoption process.

How do young people in foster care cope with the wait for adoption? What options are available to potential parents and what are the requirements to adopt in Texas?

Guests:

This is a community conversation and we want to hear from you. Leave a voicemail with your questions and comments in advance by calling 210-615-8982. During the live show (12-1 p.m.), call 210-614-8980, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet at @TPRSource.

*Audio from this segment will be available by 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2