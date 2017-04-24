Related Program: 
The Source

Will Texas 'Raise The Age' Of Criminal Responsibility?

By 1 hour ago
  • Young inmates march through the prison yard at dawn. After waking up at 4:45 a.m., they begin each day with an hour of physical activity.
    Young inmates march through the prison yard at dawn. After waking up at 4:45 a.m., they begin each day with an hour of physical activity.
    © Steve Liss https://osf.to/2pY6OjR

The cutoff for criminal responsibility in Texas was increased to age 17 in the year 1918. Before that, 9-year-olds could be prosecuted as adults.

Texas is one of seven states that still treats 17-year-old offenders as adults in the justice system. Last week, the Texas House passed a bill that would raise the age of criminal responsibility to 18 years old beginning in 2021, but the fate of its Senate companion is uncertain. 

Critics' main concerns are cost, safety and the risk of overcrowding facilities. If an adult crime is committed, adult time should be served. 

Advocates say "raise the age" legislation would give 17-year-olds one last shot at rehabilitation. Offenders receive more treatment and educational services as juveniles than in adult detention facilities. Raising the age could reduce recidivism, they argue, and the costs of implementation are exaggerated. 

Should Texas move thousands of 17-year-olds out of adult prisons and into the juvenile justice system? 

Guests:

*Audio for this show will be posted by 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25

Tags: 
Criminal Justice
Raise the Age

Related Content

Young People Of Color Are Central To Debate Over 'Raising The Age'

By Mar 20, 2017

Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York attended an event at a Manhattan synagogue in which he sharply criticized the city for not closing Rikers Island, the city's notorious jail.

Adult Crime, Adult Time: How Texas Fast-Tracked Kids to a Life in Prison

By Alain Stephens Dec 19, 2016

From Texas Standard:

Miguel Navarro is 5’ 3’’ and small-framed. When reporters Alain Stephens and Hannah McBride speak to him, he’s in handcuffs and ankle restraints. He’s nervous and sweaty. His brown eyes well up with tears when they ask him about that night.