Names Released For Victims Of Sutherland Springs Shooting

  • A roadside memorial off U.S. Highway 87 was erected in memory of the 26 killed in a church shooting in Sutherland Springs on Sunday.
    Joey Palacios / Texas Public Radio

At least 26 people are dead after a mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, about 40 miles southeast of San Antonio.

The Texas Department of Public Safety released the names Wednesday of the victims, who were killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church on Sunday. A total of 26 victims, including an unborn child, are listed below:

  • Robert Scott Marshall, 56
  • Karen Sue Marshall, 56
  • Keith Allen Braden, 62
  • Tara E. McNulty, 33
  • Annabelle Renae Pomeroy, 14
  • Peggy Lynn Warden, 56
  • Dennis Neil Johnson, Sr., 77
  • Sara Johns Johnson, 68
  • Lula Woicinski White, 71
  • Joann Lookingbill Ward, 30
  • Brooke Bryanne Ward, 5
  • Robert Michael Corrigan, 51
  • Shani Louise Corrigan, 51
  • Therese Sagan Rodriguez, 66
  • Ricardo Cardona Rodriguez, 64
  • Haley Krueger, 16
  • Emily Garcia (died at the hospital), 7
  • Emily Rose Hill, 11
  • Gregory Lynn Hill, 13
  • Megan Gail Hill, 9
  • Marc Daniel Holcombe, 36
  • Noah Holcombe, 1
  • Karla Plain Holcombe, 58
  • John Bryan Holcombe, 60
  • Crystal Marie Holcombe, 36, and unborn child

The shooter, Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, was also killed. According to authorities, Kelley was struck by three bullets before he died – two in the leg and torso from an “armed civilian,” and one in the head, which is consistent with being self-inflicted.

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TEXAS. Nov. 6, 2017. Community members and visitors gather in Ball Park in Sutherland Springs to hold a memorial service for the victims of the mass shooting that killed 26 people at the town's First Baptist Church on Sunday.
Credit Lynda Gonzalez / KUT

Vince Kong can be reached at vince@tpr.org or on Twitter @teamvincek

